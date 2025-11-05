German voters are increasingly focused on the country’s economy rather than migration, according to a new Forsa survey.

The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 60 percent of respondents view the economy as Germany’s most urgent problem — up six points from early October and more than double the share of those who cite migration as the most pressing concern.

It also showed support for Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) dropping to 24 percent.

The results mark a continuing erosion of support for the ruling coalition as economic pressures deepen.