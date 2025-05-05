At least nine people have died and 70 were hospitalised after strong winds caused boats carrying tourists to capsize at a scenic spot in southwestern China, state media has said.

The passenger boats overturned on Sunday afternoon on a river in Qianxi city, Guizhou province, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, sending 84 people into the waters.

As of Monday morning nine were dead, 70 have been hospitalised and four were unharmed, state media said. One remains missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "all-out efforts" in the search and rescue operations and treatment of those injured, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi also "underscored the importance of strengthening safety measures in tourist attractions" and other large public venues, the agency said.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was dispatched to the scene to oversee the rescue efforts, state media added.