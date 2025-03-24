History is marked by moral crossroads – moments when individuals must choose between self-preservation and doing what’s right.

Syrian pilot Ragheed Ahmad al-Tatari made that choice with extraordinary courage, refusing to carry out a regime’s deadly orders. His act of defiance would cost him more than four decades behind bars, yet it would define him as a hero for generations.

Al-Tatari became the former Syrian Assad regime’s longest-imprisoned detainee, spending 43 years in Syria’s notorious prison system before being freed in December, when opposition fighters seized control of Damascus.

His crime? Refusing to bomb his own people.

What makes Tatari’s story especially profound is that he was once offered release – if only he would request clemency, says Dr Noor Ghazal Aswad, assistant professor of Political Rhetoric at the University of Alabama,

“But he refused, on principle, because he had done nothing wrong by refusing to bomb civilians,” Aswad tells TRT World. “Just for that reason, he endured 43 years behind bars, making him the world’s longest-serving political prisoner.”

After decades in the shadows, Tatari’s story has earned international recognition. In 2024, Türkiye awarded him the International Benevolence Award through its Presidency of Religious Affairs.

“Ragheed Ahmad al-Tatari reminds us of the highest meaning of conscience, courage, and benevolence by dedicating his life to prison to avoid massacring his people,” the award statement read .

“Al-Tatari listened to his conscience and refused to obey the order to bomb innocent people.”

Born in Damascus in 1955, Tatari joined the Syrian Air Force in his early 20s. His life took a dramatic turn in 1980 when he, along with a group of fellow pilots, defied orders to bomb the city of Hama – targeted by Hafez al Assad’s regime during the brutal crackdown that led to a month-long massacre.



Up to 40,000 people were killed in indiscriminate shelling, mass executions, and the near total destruction of the city.

Their refusal would end their military careers. Tatari was stripped of his rank and forced to flee to Jordan, then Egypt. But his asylum requests were denied.

Left with no other option, he returned to Syria in late 1981 – only to be arrested upon arrival at Damascus International Airport. The regime swiftly sentenced him to life in prison.

Tatari would remain behind bars for over four decades, enduring unimaginable torture and abuse across some of Syria’s most infamous prisons.

Life in Syrian dungeons