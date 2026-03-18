WAR ON IRAN
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US intelligence failures or systemic negligence?
A US Tomahawk missile struck a primary school in Minab, Iran, killing 175 people on February 28.
US intelligence failures or systemic negligence?
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
8 hours ago

But it was not the first time in Iran a failure in US intelligence turned a “precision strike” into the loss of innocent lives.

It was a precision strike intended for an adjacent Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) naval base.

The failure: The US Defense Intelligence Agency failed to update building's status from “military” to “civilian.”

The failure: CIA provided coordinates based on outdated maps. Multiple “verification” steps failed to identify the building.

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US Tomahawk missiles struck the Al-Shifa Pharmaceutical Factory in Khartoum, Sudan, claiming it was a chemical weapons facility linked to Al Qaeda.

The facility was actually Sudan's largest producer of anti-malarial drugs.

"Precision weapons are only as accurate as the data behind them." HRW

Source: NYT, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, CENTCOM

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