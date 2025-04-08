European aerospace companies Airbus, Thales and Leonardo, which are in talks over a possible merger of their satellite businesses, will meet EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera on Wednesday, according to a European Commission agenda.

The three companies' tentative plans to set up a joint space company come as they look to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink.

They are currently in preliminary discussions with EU antitrust officials, a step usually taken before a formal request for approval for merger deals.

The talks are at a very early process that would not be expected to lead to any material outcome until well into next year, a source told Reuters last month.