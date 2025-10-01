Plunged into a government shutdown, the US is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep government programmes and services running by Wednesday's deadline.

Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially fired by Trump's Republican administration.

Many offices will be shuttered, perhaps permanently, as Trump vows to "do things that are irreversible, that are bad" as retribution.

"So we'd be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And they're Democrats, they're going to be Democrats," Trump told reporters, adding a "lot of good can come down from shutdowns."

His deportation agenda is expected to run full speed ahead, while education, environmental and other services sputter.

Multiple US embassies announced on X that their accounts would only be updated with "urgent safety and security information", while NASA said it was "CLOSED due to a lapse in Government funding."

Related TRT World - Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that "Trump and Republicans have now shut down the federal government because they do not want to protect the health care of the American people."

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X after the shutdown began to ask "How long will Chuck Schumer let this pain go on — for his own selfish reasons?" "Results: Moms and kids now lose WIC nutrition. Veterans lose health care and suicide prevention programmes. FEMA has shortfalls during hurricane season. Soldiers and TSA agents go UNPAID," Johnson wrote.

The economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide.

The president appeared unable to negotiate any deal between Democrats and Republicans to prevent the shutdown. This is the third time Trump has presided over a federal funding lapse.

Here's the latest:

Will furloughed federal workers get paid?

Yes. In 2019, Congress passed a bill enshrining into law the requirement that furloughed employees get retroactive pay once operations resume.