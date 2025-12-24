At least two people were killed, and several others remain missing after a "catastrophic" explosion partially destroyed a nursing home in eastern Pennsylvania, the state’s governor said.

Authorities in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, said a gas leak may have caused the explosion at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, triggering a partial collapse and trapping residents inside the burning structure.

"At this time, there are at least two fatalities. We know that there are some number of individuals still missing," Governor Josh Shapiro told a news conference.

Shapiro praised first responders for their swift action, saying firefighters were "quite literally climbing up ladders, handing individuals in this nursing home to police," with officers at times carrying two people at once to safety.

Bristol Township Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said crews detected "a heavy odour of gas" when they arrived at the scene.