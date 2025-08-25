Syria is going to revalue its national currency by removing the last two zeros from banknotes later this year.

The Syrian pound lost 99 percent of its value against the US dollar over the 14 years of civil war when deposed dictator Bashar al Assad ravaged the economy and destroyed millions of livelihoods to quell a national uprising against his Baathist regime.

One US dollar equalled 50 Syrian pounds before the start of the civil war in 2011. The excessive printing of money, coupled with a complete breakdown of economic activity, crashed the currency, resulting in one US dollar now equalling roughly 13,000 Syrian pounds.

A lack of digital payment infrastructure means ordinary Syrians are forced to carry bundles of currency notes in sacks weighing several kilos while going for weekly grocery runs.

The 5,000-pound note is the largest denomination currently in circulation. Dropping the last two zeroes from the note’s value will mean 50 pounds will buy the same quantity of goods that currently costs 5,000 pounds.

The exercise may seem cosmetic at first, but it is likely to have far-reaching consequences.

What will the revaluation achieve?

Analysts say the revaluation exercise will achieve three broad objectives.

One, it will reduce the hassle of cash handling and storage. It will make daily transactions easier and save countless man-hours, which are otherwise wasted on counting, transporting, and storing nearly worthless pieces of paper that sometimes weigh several kilos.

Two, the exercise will bring the stashed-away cash back to the formal economy. Reports say up to 40 trillion Syrian pounds currently exist outside of the formal financial system. The revaluation exercise will force cash hoarders into bringing large sums of money to bank counters to exchange with new notes.

Under the Baathist regime, crony capitalists like Rami Makhlouf , a cousin of Assad, amassed wealth through monopolies in real estate, banking, and other sectors, while the broader population faced deepening poverty.

Moreover, illicit activities, including the Captagon drug trade, smuggling, and extortion, became financial lifelines for the Assad regime, further entrenching a war economy that rewarded loyalists and warlords.

Necessitating a change in currency notes will bring back large chunks of black money into the formal banking channels. The revaluation exercise will let the new government trace the money that currently remains unaccounted for, thus enabling Damascus to devise better tax policies and improve its fiscal affairs.

Lastly, the issuance of new notes will mark a clean break from the Assad regime.

The images of Assad and his father appear on bills of many denominations. Authorities hope that doing away with Assad-era notes will help heal the wounds of the Syrian nation, which lost hundreds of thousands of people to state-backed kidnappings, torture, and killings under the Baathist regime.

The path ahead