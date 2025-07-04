WORLD
2 min read
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
The International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors have not been able to inspect Iran's facilities since Israel launched the first of its military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in a 12-day conflict three weeks ago.
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
FILE - General view of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 23, 2025. / REUTERS
July 4, 2025

The UN nuclear watchdog said it had pulled its last remaining inspectors from Iran as a standoff over their return to the country's nuclear facilities bombed by the United States and Israel becomes further entrenched.

Israel launched the first of its military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in a 12-day conflict three weeks ago. The International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors have not been able to inspect Iran's facilities since then.

"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the Agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," the IAEA said on X on Friday.

Diplomats said the number of IAEA inspectors in Iran was reduced to a handful after the start of the war. Some have also expressed concern about the inspectors' safety since the end of the conflict, given fierce criticism of the agency by Iranian officials and Iranian media.

Iran has accused the agency of effectively paving the way for the bombings by issuing a damning report on May 31 that led to a resolution by the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said he stands by the report.

RECOMMENDED

He denied it provided diplomatic cover for military action.

Iran's parliament has now passed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA until steps such as ensuring the safety of its nuclear sites are taken. Iran says it is not currently safe for inspectors to return there.

"(Grossi) reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible," the IAEA said.

The IAEA has said for days that Iran has not yet officially notified it of any decision to suspend cooperation.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rejects European criticism over IAEA safety

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate