WAR ON GAZA
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas has already handed over the first seven Israeli captives to the Red Cross.
Security officials stand outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, on the day Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners. / Reuters
October 13, 2025

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office has announced the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to the office on Monday, 1,968 prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences, will be freed in exchange for Israeli captives.

The Red Cross confirmed that the process of releasing Israeli captives began on Monday.

The media office added that 143 of the prisoners serving life sentences will be released outside the occupied West Bank.

This is a developing story.

