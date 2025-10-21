ASIA PACIFIC
AUKUS defence pact fuels nuclear proliferation, arms race: China
Signed in 2021 by the US, the UK, and Australia, the pact allows the provision of at least three nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra.
October 21, 2025

China has reiterated its opposition to the AUKUS defence partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US, saying that it “amplifies the risk of nuclear proliferation.”

"China has made clear more than once its position on the so-called trilateral security partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia, designed to advance cooperation on nuclear submarines and other cutting-edge military technologies,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

“We oppose bloc confrontation and anything that increases the risk of nuclear proliferation and exacerbates the arms race,” he added.

The AUKUS agreement, signed in 2021, includes providing at least three Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, with the first deliveries starting in 2032.

US President Donald Trump on Monday approved the AUKUS pact, which was sought by Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from Washington.

US tariffs

On an inquiry related to tariff threats by the US, Guo said that “in handling economic and trade issues with the US, China’s position is very clear and consistent. Trade wars and tariff wars do not serve any country’s interests.”

“The two sides need to solve relevant issues based on equality, respect and mutual benefits through consultation,” he added.

Trump has announced that, effective November 1, he will impose a 100 percent tariff on Beijing in addition to the already existing rate and impose export controls on all critical software.

On Monday’s signing of a critical $8.5 billion rare mineral agreement between the US and Australia, Guo said that the “global industrial supply chains have been forged as a result of the market and companies’ choices.”

“Key mineral provider countries need to play a positive role in defending the security and stability of industrial supply chains and ensure normal economic and trade cooperation,” he added.

