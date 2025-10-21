China has reiterated its opposition to the AUKUS defence partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US, saying that it “amplifies the risk of nuclear proliferation.”

"China has made clear more than once its position on the so-called trilateral security partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia, designed to advance cooperation on nuclear submarines and other cutting-edge military technologies,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

“We oppose bloc confrontation and anything that increases the risk of nuclear proliferation and exacerbates the arms race,” he added.

The AUKUS agreement, signed in 2021, includes providing at least three Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, with the first deliveries starting in 2032.

US President Donald Trump on Monday approved the AUKUS pact, which was sought by Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from Washington.

US tariffs

On an inquiry related to tariff threats by the US, Guo said that “in handling economic and trade issues with the US, China’s position is very clear and consistent. Trade wars and tariff wars do not serve any country’s interests.”