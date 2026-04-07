Iran has said that "no threat can undermine" its "deeply rooted civilisation," in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat to wipe out a "whole civilisation."

In a statement on X, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that the country’s national security remains the government’s top priority and that all affairs are being managed carefully.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

Trump’s set a deadline until Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT) and threatened to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a deal.