WAR ON IRAN
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Iran defiant after Trump warns of civilisation destruction
The country's national security remains the government’s top priority, says the Iranian government spokesperson.
Iran defiant after Trump warns of civilisation destruction
Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. / Reuters
16 hours ago

Iran has said that "no threat can undermine" its "deeply rooted civilisation," in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat to wipe out a "whole civilisation."

In a statement on X, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that the country’s national security remains the government’s top priority and that all affairs are being managed carefully.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

Trump’s set a deadline until Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT) and threatened to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a deal.

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Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

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SOURCE:AA
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