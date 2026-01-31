Cubans have queued for fuel across the capital as the government has condemned US efforts to tighten pressure on the island's already strained economy following new oil-related measures announced by Donald Trump.

Hours after Trump approved punitive tariffs against countries supplying oil to Cuba, long lines formed at fuel stations in Havana.

Havana denounced Trump's executive order as an attempt to throttle an economy already suffering power cuts lasting up to 20 hours a day, alongside shortages of fuel, medicines and food.

Officials said the decree forces Cuba's partners to choose between trade with the world's largest economy or an island of 11 million people.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel accused what he described as a "fascist, criminal and genocidal" US cabal of trying to "suffocate" the country.

Until recently, the economy relied on cheap Venezuelan oil supplies, which have declined since the abduction of Venezuelan President Maduro by US earlier this year.

'Humanitarian crisis'