Washington, DC — By the time the confetti settled at Shoreline Amphitheatre in the San Francisco Bay Area, something was gone.

Not a feature. Not a phone. A philosophy.

From Google CEO Sundar Pichai's first breath to the final slide, Google I/O 2025 was not a developer conference. It was a reorientation. A doubling-down.

There was no pixel tease. No versioned Android release. Just Gemini. Everywhere. In everything. An answer to OpenAI and Microsoft — loud, muscular, cinematic.

But it left behind a question louder than any keynote cheer: at what cost?

"Google is either signalling the end of the smartphone era is near or simply rebranding it by centering I/O 2025 on AI?" Zane Riedel, a San Francisco-based AI strategist and futurist, told TRT World.

The agent eats the OS

For the first time in its history, Google didn't utter the word "Android" as a versioned release. The absence wasn't oversight. It was theatre.

In its place: Gemini 2.5 — a new kind of intelligence that doesn't sit inside your phone but hovers around your life.

It writes your code. Schedules your travel. Mocks up your slide deck. Translates your voice — live — in another language. Holds a conversation like a friend. Beats Pokémon Blue, if you're bored.

It's not an app. It's not even an assistant. It's what Google calls an agent.

But when your agent reads your files, anticipates your needs, edits your documents, and reasons through your day, where, exactly, does your autonomy go?

"Google isn't abandoning hardware," Riedel says. "It's rebranding it as a seamless AI interface — where smartphones become AI conduits across cars, glasses, even living rooms. Gemini is the OS now."

From search bar to sentience

Going forward, Google wants Gemini to shape how you search. It won't just return results — it shall interrogate your query, thread sub-questions, compose answers stitched from memory and inference.

They call it "AI Mode." It feels more like a filter laid across reality — predictive, generative, and oddly decisive.

Soon, it will "check its work," they say.

No method is shown, and at this point, it is just a promise. And this is where it starts to blur.

Google isn't asking you to use AI. It's asking you to think through it.