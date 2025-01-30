United States officials state that there were likely no survivors after a passenger jet carrying 64 people collided in mid-air with a military helicopter and crashed into the icy waters of Washington's Potomac River.

"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference at Reagan National Airport on Thursday.

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors," Donnelly said, adding that 28 bodies had been recovered — including one from the helicopter.

As dawn broke over the crash site, emergency vessels with powerful arc lights and inflatables with diving teams could be seen moving back and forth over a wide area of the river.

Donnelly said 300 first responders had been involved in the operation — most of it conducted in pitch darkness.

"These responders found extremely frigid conditions, they found heavy wind, they found ice on the water, and they operated all night in those conditions," he said.

There were no details on the cause of the crash, with transport officials saying both aircraft were on standard flight patterns on a clear night with good visibility.

"Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told the news conference.