Arab interior ministers have condemned Israel's new law imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, calling the move a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.

The condemnation came in a statement issued at the conclusion of the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which was held by videoconference.

The ministers said the law reflects Israel's continued violations against Palestinians and warned that the measure would further inflame tensions in the region.

Earlier, Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank protested against the approval of the law.