Arab interior ministers have condemned Israel's new law imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, calling the move a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.
The condemnation came in a statement issued at the conclusion of the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which was held by videoconference.
The ministers said the law reflects Israel's continued violations against Palestinians and warned that the measure would further inflame tensions in the region.
Earlier, Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank protested against the approval of the law.
The law approved by the Knesset allows for executions by hanging to be carried out by guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service, with anonymity and legal immunity granted to those carrying out the sentences.
It also allows death sentences to be issued without a request from the prosecution and without requiring unanimity, as decisions can be made by a simple majority, and it applies to military courts handling Palestinian cases in the occupied West Bank.
The law has faced domestic criticism, with around 1,200 Israelis, including Nobel laureates, former military officials, and former Supreme Court judges, opposing it and describing it as a "moral stain."