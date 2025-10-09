WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Ben-Gvir threatens to topple Netanyahu's regime if Hamas remains intact in Gaza
Israel's far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he will vote against Trump's 20-point Gaza truce deal, vowing his extremist Jewish Power party "will oppose it in the government."
Ben-Gvir threatens to topple Netanyahu's regime if Hamas remains intact in Gaza
Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to vote against Trump's Gaza plan, along with another extremist minister Bezalel Smotrich. [File] / Reuters
October 9, 2025

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has warned that his extremist Jewish Power party would push to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime unless Hamas is ultimately dismantled.

"If the Hamas government is not dismantled, or if they only tell us that it is dismantled while in reality it continues to exist under a different guise - Jewish Power will dismantle the government," Ben-Gvir said in a statement on Thursday ahead of a Netanyahu cabinet meeting to approve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release plan.

Ben-Gvir also said that he would vote against a US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas as it proposes releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

"The heart of all of us fills with joy... at the fact that all the hostages are expected to return... However, alongside this joy, it is absolutely forbidden to ignore the question of the price: the release of thousands of terrorists, including 250 murderers who are expected to be freed from prisons. This is an unbearable heavy price," Ben Gvir wrote on X.

"I cannot vote in favour of a deal that releases those murderous terrorists, and we will oppose it in the government," he said in a statement posted while the Israeli cabinet was voting on the deal.

RelatedTRT World - Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
RECOMMENDED

Security Cabinet meeting ends without vote

A meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet concluded on Thursday evening without a vote on a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Cabinet meeting was called to approve the Gaza ceasefire and captive-prisoner swap agreement, which was originally scheduled for 5 pm local time but was delayed by more than an hour, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

A subsequent government session to approve the agreement was postponed until 10 pm after a four-hour delay.

In the government meeting, Ben-Gvir is expected to vote against Trump's Gaza plan, along with another extremist minister Bezalel Smotrich.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia