US President Donald Trump said that Beijing has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, vowing to permanently reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again,” Trump wrote on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said that China has "agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” adding that “President Xi (Jinping) will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.”

His remarks came as Trump is set to travel to Beijing from May 14-15 for a meeting with President Xi Jinping, marking the US president’s first visit to China in his second term.

“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting? But remember, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else,” he said.

Deal hinges on nuclear issue

Trump also said that there will be no peace deal if Iran continues to pursue nuclear weapons but added that the war “can be over very soon.”

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told Fox Business in an interview. “If they don’t, we’re not making a deal.”

“This whole thing about it was, is really about no nuclear, they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, adding that Iran has been “hit very hard.”

“We could take out every one of their bridges in one hour. We could take out every one of their power plants, electric power plants, in one hour. We don't want to do that,” he said, adding: “We'll see what happens.”