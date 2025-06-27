Mexico’s review of the SpaceX Starship rocket blast on June 18 near its border with the United States is not a mere formality, President Claudia Sheinbaum has said, asserting that the accident resulted in contamination and her country could sue Elon Musk’s company.

“We are not just reviewing this for the sake of reviewing,” she said on Wednesday, referring to the explosion during a routine test in Texas.

The blast sent a towering fireball into the air, scattering debris across the southern Texas border with Mexico.

Sheinbaum has ordered a full investigation into the environmental and security impacts of the blast and warned of legal action if any international laws were violated.

“We’re examining everything related to these rocket launches so close to our border, the impacts they have on the area. And within the framework of international law, we will file the necessary legal actions,” Sheinbaum said according to local media .

SpaceX maintains that there are no hazards to the surrounding area, claiming that previous independent tests on materials used inside Starship, including toxicity analyses, found no chemical, biological, or toxicological risks.

But Mexico’s government thinks otherwise.