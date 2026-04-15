US President Donald Trump is not considering extending the current ceasefire with Iran, signaling what he described as a decisive moment in the conflict could be imminent.

According to Jonathan Karl of ABC News on Wednesday, Trump said he does not believe an extension will be necessary and pointed to “an amazing two days ahead,” raising expectations of a major breakthrough — or escalation.

Trump suggested the conflict could end either through a negotiated agreement or military action that eliminates Iran’s capabilities, but said he prefers a deal that would allow the country to rebuild.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They’re gone, no longer with us," Trump was quoted as saying.

He also made sweeping claims about his global role, saying the world would be in far worse shape without his leadership.