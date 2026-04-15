WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Trump hints at imminent turning point on Iran, signals ceasefire extension not needed
US president points to 'decisive days ahead' as Washington weighs a sweeping deal or military endgame, while top aides push for a grand bargain.
Trump hints at imminent turning point on Iran, signals ceasefire extension not needed
Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could end either through a negotiated agreement or military action that eliminates Tehran’s capabilities. / Reuters
5 hours ago

US President Donald Trump is not considering extending the current ceasefire with Iran, signaling what he described as a decisive moment in the conflict could be imminent.

According to Jonathan Karl of ABC News on Wednesday, Trump said he does not believe an extension will be necessary and pointed to “an amazing two days ahead,” raising expectations of a major breakthrough — or escalation.

Trump suggested the conflict could end either through a negotiated agreement or military action that eliminates Iran’s capabilities, but said he prefers a deal that would allow the country to rebuild. 

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They’re gone, no longer with us," Trump was quoted as saying.

He also made sweeping claims about his global role, saying the world would be in far worse shape without his leadership.

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‘Grand bargain’

The remarks came as the US is pushing for a broader diplomatic outcome. 

Vice President JD Vance said earlier that Washington is seeking a comprehensive agreement rather than a limited one, describing ongoing negotiations as part of a wider strategy under a fragile ceasefire now nearing a week after direct talks with Iran in Islamabad on Saturday failed to produce a deal.

Vance said Trump is aiming for a “grand bargain,” offering Iran economic normalisation if it behaves like what he described as a “normal country.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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