Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Syria held landmark elections for its People’s Assembly with extended polling hours as the new transitional government seeks reform and cohesion.
Observers monitored the elections to ensure a smooth voting process. / AP
October 5, 2025

Syrian authorities extended voting hours in Damascus and several major cities in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, the first since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

“Voting has been extended in Damascus and major cities in some provinces, while polling has ended in rural Damascus and several other centres,” Mohammed al Ahmad, head of Syria’s Supreme Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told state media.

He said the process is “progressing smoothly, and Syrians are proud to witness their first real experience in choosing representatives for the People’s Assembly.”

President Ahmed al Sharaa arrived at the National Library polling centre in Damascus to observe the electoral process, local media reported.

All eyes on results

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and public broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya, 1,578 candidates are competing for 210 seats in the People’s Assembly, with women making up 14 percent of the candidates.

One-third of the seats are appointed directly by the president, while the remaining two-thirds are elected by designated “electoral bodies” in each district.

Observers from diplomatic missions and accredited ambassadors were present at the National Library centre to monitor the elections.

Electoral Committee spokesperson Nawar Najma said polling was initially scheduled to end at 12 pm local time (0900GMT) but could be extended until 4 pm (1300GMT) to accommodate all eligible voters.

Final results are expected to be announced at a press conference on Monday or Tuesday.

Since Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new transitional government has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Al Sharaa’s new transitional administration was formed in January.

