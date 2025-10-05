Syrian authorities extended voting hours in Damascus and several major cities in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, the first since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

“Voting has been extended in Damascus and major cities in some provinces, while polling has ended in rural Damascus and several other centres,” Mohammed al Ahmad, head of Syria’s Supreme Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told state media.

He said the process is “progressing smoothly, and Syrians are proud to witness their first real experience in choosing representatives for the People’s Assembly.”

President Ahmed al Sharaa arrived at the National Library polling centre in Damascus to observe the electoral process, local media reported.

All eyes on results

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and public broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya, 1,578 candidates are competing for 210 seats in the People’s Assembly, with women making up 14 percent of the candidates.

One-third of the seats are appointed directly by the president, while the remaining two-thirds are elected by designated “electoral bodies” in each district.