Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri overnight Thursday, a statement from his office said, as the country grapples with major economic issues.

Madouri, who was appointed only last August during a major cabinet reshuffle, is replaced by Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, formerly the minister of public works, an official announcement said.

Saied has expressed dissatisfaction in recent weeks with the government's performance.

Deeply indebted Tunisia is mired in serious economic and financial difficulty with sluggish growth and high unemployment.

The president, who has full powers to dismiss ministers and judges, appointed Madouri premier in August 2024.

At the time he also replaced 19 other ministers, justifying his decision by citing "the supreme interest of the state" and "national security" imperatives.

Saied became president in 2019, and Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring.