An unidentified assailant has exchanged gunfire with security at a synagogue on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, resulting in his death with no immediate confirmation of any other injuries.
"At least one individual came to the temple," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Thursday. "Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire."
"Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter," Bouchard said.
The assailant armed with a rifle rammed vehicle into the synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP news agency said, citing sources.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield.
"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace."
"Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan," she said.
High alert
The sheriff said law enforcement had been on high alert since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran nearly two weeks ago.
"We've been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening," Bouchard said. "So there was no lack of preparation.
"All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out," the sheriff said.
Television images showed a massive law enforcement response in the area around the synagogue in the Detroit suburbs.
Smoke could be seen billowing from what appeared to be a fire in the building.
The Jewish Federation of Detroit said Jewish agencies were in precautionary lockdown.
"We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time."
The FBI Detroit Field Office said it was among the agencies responding to the shooting.
FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are on scene and responding "to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan."