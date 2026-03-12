An unidentified assailant has exchanged gunfire with security at a synagogue on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, resulting in his death with no immediate confirmation of any other injuries.

"At least one individual came to the temple," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Thursday. "Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire."

"Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter," Bouchard said.

The assailant armed with a rifle rammed vehicle into the synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP news agency said, citing sources.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield.

"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace."

"Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan," she said.

High alert

The sheriff said law enforcement had been on high alert since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran nearly two weeks ago.