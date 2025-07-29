WAR ON GAZA
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
The latest figure takes the number of Israeli soldiers who took their own lives since the start of the genocide in Gaza to 54.
According to military data, 895 Israeli soldiers had been reported killed and 6,134 injured since the beginning of the carnage in Gaza. / Reuters
July 29, 2025

Sixteen Israeli soldiers committed suicide since the beginning of 2025, bringing the total number of suicides in the military to 54 since the genocide in Gaza began in October 2023, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

The report said the latest figures include eight active-duty soldiers, seven reservists and one career soldier. In 2024, 21 soldiers died by suicide, and in 2023, the number was 17.

The broadcaster noted a noticeable spike in suicide rates among reservists, who have been heavily deployed in Gaza for Israeli ground invasion.

In addition, nearly 3,770 soldiers have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), KAN reported.

Of the 19,000 soldiers wounded since the carnage began, roughly 10,000 are experiencing psychological symptoms and are receiving care through the Defence Ministry's rehabilitation department, the broadcaster added.

The Israeli military has been holding workshops to promote psychological resilience and is referring combat veterans to military psychologists in a bid to confront what officials are calling a "worrying phenomenon."

Earlier in the day, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, citing a military statement, said that Ariel Meir Taman, a reservist soldier, was found dead at his home on Sunday night in southern Israel.

A military investigation has been opened to identify the cause of death, as the soldier is suspected to have taken his own life, the daily said.

According to military data, 895 Israeli soldiers had been reported killed and 6,134 injured since the beginning of the carnage in Gaza. The army faces domestic accusations of concealing higher losses.

Genocide

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

