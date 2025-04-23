WORLD
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood group, takes over its assets and offices
The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen al Faraya says.
Mazen al Faraya says all the activities of the group would be banned and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law. / Others
April 23, 2025

Jordan outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the country's most vocal opposition group and confiscated its assets after members of the group were found to be linked to a sabotage plot, Interior Minister Mazen al Faraya said.

There was no immediate comment from the movement, which has operated legally in Jordan for decades and has widespread grassroots support in major urban centres and scores of offices across the country.

Faraya said all the group activities would be banned, and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law.

The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, he added on Wednesday.

Opponents of the Brotherhood, which is outlawed in most Arab countries. The movement says it publicly renounced violence decades ago.

SOURCE:AA
