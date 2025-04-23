Jordan outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the country's most vocal opposition group and confiscated its assets after members of the group were found to be linked to a sabotage plot, Interior Minister Mazen al Faraya said.

There was no immediate comment from the movement, which has operated legally in Jordan for decades and has widespread grassroots support in major urban centres and scores of offices across the country.

Faraya said all the group activities would be banned, and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law.