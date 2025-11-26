My 8-year-old son has never played on Roblox, the gaming platform that has become all the rage among Generation Alpha. Yet, he can’t seem to stop talking about it.

“Baba, you know, I played Roblox once, I really did,” he said to me on a recent evening, despite my reminding him for the umpteenth time that he probably mistook some other online game for one on Roblox (the platform has 13 million different games).

Recently, he has been chirping nonstop about how he heard someone in the school computer lab tell another boy that a high schooler used a VPN to play Roblox. “What’s a VPN, baba?”

We live in Istanbul, Türkiye, where the platform was blocked in August 2024 following a court order that cited concern over exploitation of children. Yet, kids can’t stop talking about it. And there’s a reason why.

On any given day, the gaming platform has 151 million daily active users (DAU), one-third of them under the age of 13. Until recently, it was very easy to open a Roblox account. All you needed was a unique user name and a password.

It’s hard to think of a time in human history when so many kids mingled, played, chatted and traded stuff with each other at the same time as they do on Roblox. At the same time, nowhere has been so unsafe for them or so daunting for their parents.

Damon De Ionno, managing director of UK-based Revealing Reality research firm, says Roblox’s popularity primarily stems from two factors: number one, the games it offers are free of charge, and number two, it allows children to choose from thousands of games, what in Roblox parlance are known as experiences.

“Kids are always looking for new games to play. They get bored easily, and (on Roblox) it feels like you’re going to get an infinite number of games,” he tells TRT World. “So it’s just like kids getting access to a toy store.”

Related TRT World - Why Roblox is blocked in Türkiye

Risky games

Around 12 countries including Kuwait and Qatar have completely or partially banned the platform due to concerns over child safety.

Lawyers, NGOs and experts are building pressure elsewhere for similar restrictions unless the San Mateo, California-based company takes concrete steps to stem increasing incidences of child abuse and hyper-commercialisation, which is making children spend too much money on the games.

In the US alone, Roblox is facing dozens of lawsuits related to child sexual abuse, cases in which adults groomed or kidnapped children after befriending them in one of the experiences.

The US state of Texas sued Roblox in early November, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton calling the platform a “breeding ground for predators”.

For several years, parents have complained about the platform’s lax safety guardrails and an environment that programmes kids to spend too much of their money on dressing up Lego-like avatars.

On online parenting platforms like this one , they complain that kids get addicted to certain games and then nag them to spend money on avatar clothes and accessories, such as hats, although the game itself might be free.

In the absence of regulations, Roblox’s popularity has spread like invasive lice among preteens across the world.

Games on Roblox with names like Grow a Garden and Adopt Me have become some of the most played in the world, beating blockbusters like FIFA and Need for Speed.

Yet, many adults have no idea about the transformational power and generational impact of Roblox on their children. Perhaps parents don’t even realise that their children, who depend on them to pack lunch, have created a whole culture driving the Roblox craze.

And memes like Tictac Sahur, Tralalero Tralalero and Spaghetti-Tualetti are an important part of it.

Related TRT World - Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban

The Brainrot era

The most played game on Roblox right now is multiplayer Steal a Brainrot. It goes like this: strange-looking avatars such as Cacto Hipopotamo – which is a walking cactus with a hippopotamus head affixed on it – walk on a conveyor. Players then buy them and try to steal others’ avatars, also known as brainrots.

Brainrot is a term used to describe media of low quality and value – such as meaningless songs or games.

“Brainrot is like candy for your brain. A candy is sweet, it's enjoyable, but it’s dangerous for your health,” says Tuhu Nugraha, an Indonesia-based metaverse expert.

“It’s something easy for the brain to chew, it’s entertaining, but it’s just nothing.”

Brainrots emerged as memes that went viral on TikTok and YouTube. How nonsensical memes like talking toilets became a thing for a generation is a phenomenon social scientists are still trying to understand.

Steal a Brainrot has recorded more than 41 billion visits on Roblox as of November 18. To understand its scale, consider this: Baby Shark Dance, the most viewed YouTube video, has 16.4 billion views.

Multiple studies suggest that Generation Alpha, which represents children born in 2010 and after, are most exposed to internet and social media trends. They spend more time on phones and tablets than in sports fields or playgrounds.

Roblox, a play on the words robot and blocks, was founded by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004. Before it morphed into an online gaming juggernaut, it was a software to help kids learn physics.

In an interview released on November 4, Baszucki said he aims to connect a billion people playing and socialising with each other at the same time.