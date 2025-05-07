WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gazans eat only one meal every 2-3 days
Since Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings on March 2, the enclave’s humanitarian crisis has deepened, with severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel and clean water.
00:00
Gazans eat only one meal every 2-3 days
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
May 7, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are surviving on just one meal every two or three days as 19 months of Israeli bombardment and a crippling Israeli blockade on Palestine’s Gaza has left over two million people entirely dependent on humanitarian aid, UNRWA said on Tuesday.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees also accused Israel on May 6 of pursuing a deliberate and politically motivated starvation policy against the population of Gaza, calling it “an expression of absolute cruelty.” 

RECOMMENDED

Since Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings on March 2, the enclave’s humanitarian crisis has deepened, with severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel and clean water.

According to Gaza’s government media office, 57 people — mostly children — have died of starvation since October 2023, and the toll is expected to rise, as tens of thousands suffer from severe malnutrition.

Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal