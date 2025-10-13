WAR ON GAZA
Lasting Gaza peace can only be achieved with a two-state solution, Erdogan tells Starmer
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with world leaders during his visit to Egypt for the international summit on the Gaza peace plan.
Erdogan underscored the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and for the immediate start of its reconstruction. / AA
October 13, 2025

A lasting peace in Gaza can only be achieved with a two-state solution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for the international community’s efforts in this direction.

The meeting, which took place on Monday during Erdogan's visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for an international summit on the Gaza peace plan, addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social platform NSosyal.

Ankara has worked hard to end Israeli attacks and reach a ceasefire in Gaza, the Turkish president told the UK premier, stressing that efforts to make the ceasefire permanent and pave the way toward peace will continue to increase.

Erdogan also underscored the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and for the immediate start of its reconstruction.

He said they are working to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and the UK in all areas, particularly the defence industry.

Erdogan's meeting with UAE vice president

Erdogan also met with the UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, according to an official statement of the Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan emphasised that the strengthening of political ties between Türkiye and the UAE has contributed significantly to cooperation in trade and investment.

He said both sides are making efforts to advance collaboration in other areas, particularly in the defence industry.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, President Erdogan said Türkiye is working to end the ongoing genocide and that a window of opportunity for lasting peace has begun to open— one that must be carefully utilised.

He stressed the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and immediately launching reconstruction efforts in the region.

Release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began on Monday after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli hostages held in Gaza as part of the deal reached last week to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Erdogan also held separate closed-door meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

