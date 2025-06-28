Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments from Donald Trump, after the US president claimed to have saved Iran's Ali Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious death".

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters," Araghchi posted on his account on social media platform X early on Saturday.

"The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults," the foreign minister said.

The United States carried out attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend, with no consensus as to how effective they were.

With those strikes, Washington joined Israel's aggression against Iran in the 12-day conflict launched on June 13.

