Kabul welcomes upgrade in ties as Afghanistan FM plans Pakistan visit
Pakistan hails "positive trajectory" of Islamabad-Kabul relations, saying upgrading their representatives would "promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries".
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to visit Pakistan "in the coming days", a ministry spokesman says. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Afghanistan has welcomed the decision to upgrade diplomatic relations with Pakistan, where the Taliban government's foreign minister is due to travel in the coming days, his office said on Saturday.

The move signals easing tensions between the neighbouring countries, as relations between the Taliban authorities and Pakistan — already rocky — have cooled in recent months, fuelled by security concerns and a campaign by Islamabad to expel tens of thousands of Afghans.

Pakistan's top diplomat on Friday said the charge d'affaires stationed in Kabul would be elevated to the rank of ambassador, with Kabul later announcing its representative in Islamabad would also be upgraded.

"This elevation in diplomatic representation between Afghanistan & Pakistan paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple domains," the Aghan foreign ministry said on X.

Kabul's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to visit Pakistan "in the coming days", ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad Takal said.

Muttaqi met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in May in Beijing as part of a trilateral meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Wang afterwards announced Kabul and Islamabad's intention to exchange ambassadors and expressed Beijing's willingness "to continue to assist with improving Afghanistan-Pakistan ties".

Dar hailed the "positive trajectory" of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations on Friday, saying the upgrading of their representatives would "promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries".

Only a handful of countries — including China — have agreed to host Taliban government ambassadors since their return to power in 2021, with no country yet formally recognising the administration.

Russia last month said it would also accredit a Taliban government ambassador, days after removing the group's "terrorist" designation.

