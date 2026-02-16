AFRICA
Nigeria announces arrival of 100 US soldiers following Trump's claims of Christian 'persecution'
Abuja says it requested US troops plus equipment to help train soldiers of the West African country.
A U.S. Army soldier trains Nigerian Army soldiers at a military compound in Jaji, Nigeria [File] / Reuters
4 hours ago

Some 100 US soldiers are being deployed to Nigeria as part of increased military cooperation to fight insecurity in the West African country, the Nigerian defence ministry announced Monday.

"The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to announce the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel and associated equipment at Bauchi Airfield," the statement said on Monday.

"The arrival is planned and deliberate following a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the US government to support a clearly defined military training requirement, technical support and intelligence sharing with the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria."

The ministry did not specify when the "US military trainers" arrived or were due to arrive.

Nigeria is facing a longstanding militant insurgency in the northeast, a conflict between farmers and herders in north-central regions, separatist violence in the southeast, and kidnappings for ransom in the northwest.

US troops won’t engage in combat

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Christians in Nigeria are being "persecuted" and are victims of "genocide" perpetrated by "terrorists".

But Abuja and most independent experts say the violence in Nigeria indiscriminately affects both Christians and Muslims.

On December 25, the US military conducted air strikes in Nigeria's Sokoto State.

Nigerian authorities subsequently said the action was coordinated with them and it targeted Daesh-linked militants.

For the announced deployment, Nigeria's DHQ said: "The US personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in an advisory and training capacity. They are not combat forces."

Major General Samaila Uba, spokesman for Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters, previously has said that the US troops won’t engage in combat or have a direct operational role, and that Nigerian forces will have complete command authority.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
