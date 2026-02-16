Some 100 US soldiers are being deployed to Nigeria as part of increased military cooperation to fight insecurity in the West African country, the Nigerian defence ministry announced Monday.

"The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to announce the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel and associated equipment at Bauchi Airfield," the statement said on Monday.

"The arrival is planned and deliberate following a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the US government to support a clearly defined military training requirement, technical support and intelligence sharing with the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria."

The ministry did not specify when the "US military trainers" arrived or were due to arrive.

Nigeria is facing a longstanding militant insurgency in the northeast, a conflict between farmers and herders in north-central regions, separatist violence in the southeast, and kidnappings for ransom in the northwest.

US troops won’t engage in combat