Netanyahu has become a 'problem' — Danish PM
Frederiksen says they are keeping all options open and designing sanctions to hit where they will be most effective.
Frederiksen says she wants to consider political pressure, sanctions on Israeli ministers and settlers, and even trade and research. / Reuters
August 16, 2025

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has become a "problem", adding she would try to put pressure on Israel over the Gaza war as her country currently holds the EU presidency.

"Netanyahu is now a problem in himself," she said in an interview with the Jyllands-Posten daily, adding that the Israeli government was going "too far."

Frederiksen slammed the "absolutely appalling and catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza and new illegal settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"We are one of the countries that wants to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet obtained the support of EU members," she said.

Designing sanctions

Frederiksen added that she wanted to consider "political pressure, sanctions, whether against settlers, ministers, or even Israel as a whole," referring to trade or research sanctions.

"We are not ruling anything out in advance. Just as with Russia, we are designing the sanctions to target where we believe they will have the greatest effect," added Frederiksen, whose country is not among those who have said they will recognise the Palestinian state.

Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 61,430 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to figures from health officials from Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

SOURCE:AFP
