Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has become a "problem", adding she would try to put pressure on Israel over the Gaza war as her country currently holds the EU presidency.

"Netanyahu is now a problem in himself," she said in an interview with the Jyllands-Posten daily, adding that the Israeli government was going "too far."

Frederiksen slammed the "absolutely appalling and catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza and new illegal settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"We are one of the countries that wants to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet obtained the support of EU members," she said.

Designing sanctions