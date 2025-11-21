TÜRKİYE
Turkish president departs for South Africa to attend G20 Leaders’ Summit
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will join global leaders in Johannesburg for G20 economic and policy talks.
The Turkish president is expected to address various sessions of the summit. / AA
November 21, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed on Friday for South Africa to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

He is accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran along with other officials.

The Turkish president is expected to address various sessions of the summit, which will convene under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

SOURCE:AA
