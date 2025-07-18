The latest killing of a Muslim man by police fire during an eviction drive in India's Assam on Thursday has once again put the spotlight on the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial stance on the Muslim issue.

A former member of the Indian National Congress (INC), Sarma joined the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 and has been increasingly making news for his anti-Muslim views.

What's new here

The Assam police, working in tandem with the state forest department, carried out an eviction operation in the Paikan Reserve Forest area in Goalpara district to evict residents who they deemed as “illegal infiltrators” from Bangladesh.

The police action killed at least one person, a Muslim man, reported Maktoob Media. Another person was critically injured while dozens more were hurt. The injured, according to local media, were rushed to a hospital in Guwahati for treatment.

Tensions escalated when the residents, the majority of them Bengali-speaking Muslims, resisted their forced removal.

The official reasoning by the state authorities suggests that they want to clear 140 hectares of forest land. But this has inevitably led to the displacement of 1,080 families, mostly Muslims of Bengali origin.

The evicted residents say they had been living in the area long before the area was declared a reserved forest.

Recent actions and provocative statements of Sarma indicate that the removal of Bengali Muslims is part of a concerted effort to change the demography and gain sympathy of far-right Hindus.

Why is it significant

The latest eviction drive comes in the backdrop of another one last month, on June 16 to be precise, where homes belonging to at least 690 families, mostly Bengali Muslims, were demolished by the state authorities in Hasilabeel, a wetland near Goalpara town, using a similar pretext that the inhabitants were illegal.

Sarma, the state chief minister, posted to his X on Wednesday, saying: “EVICTIONS WILL CONTINUE, Safeguarding our forests and land rights of the indigenous people WILL CONTINUE, crackdown on illegal infiltrators WILL CONTINUE.”

The narrative of “illegal infiltrators” has long been questioned by critics, who say several Indian state governments have increasingly begun using the pretext for either eviction or downright demolition, citing land grab or illegal settlement, in what has since come to be known as “bulldozer justice”, targeting primarily the Muslim population.

Just last year, in February, Indian authorities knocked down a centuries-old mosque in New Delhi during a demolition drive to clear a “forest area” of illegal structures.

The irony, however, was that the mosque predated the creation of the Indian state and had long been standing on the grounds before any government diktat declaring the land a forest reserve.

Brief backgrounder