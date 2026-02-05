Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for nuclear talks with the US due to be held on Friday, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

Foreign Minister Araghchi "arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, to participate in a new round of nuclear talks with the American delegation", the agency said early on Friday.

Iran will engage in the talks "with authority and with the aim of reaching a fair, mutually acceptable and dignified understanding on the nuclear issue," the ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said earlier.

"We hope the American side will also participate in this process with responsibility, realism and seriousness," Baghaei added.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the US side.

The US and Iran have agreed to hold talks even as they remain at odds over Washington's insistence that negotiations must include Tehran's missile arsenal and Iran's vow to discuss only its nuclear programme.

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fuelled by heavy American military buildup near Iran and repeated threats of military attacks by President Donald Trump.



In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.