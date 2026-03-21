Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who made headlines as special counsel in an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, has died at 81, his family said.

"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night," the family said in a statement on Saturday shared by The New York Times. "His family asks that their privacy be respected."

On his social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump responded to Mueller’s death with the same contempt he showed the former federal prosecutor in life: "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"