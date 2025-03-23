The Sudanese army has reported new military gains in central Khartoum amid fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A military statement on Sunday said army forces continued to clear neighbourhoods in central Khartoum from the RSF militants.

The army shared a video of its forces taking control of the Al-Waha Mall in central Khartoum’s commercial district.



Footage also showed army forces deployed in Al Baraka Tower, Khartoum Grand Mosque, and Araak Hotel in the area.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

Humanitarian catastrophe