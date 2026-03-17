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US universities sue to block Trump administration from dismantling top climate research centre
The lawsuit alleges there exists a coordinated federal campaign targeting the Colorado-based centre amid tensions between US President Trump and the state governor.
US universities sue to block Trump administration from dismantling top climate research centre
FILE: Sign outside NCAR in Boulder, Colorado as Trump administration announces plan to dissolve the climate research centre, December 17 2025. / Reuters
March 17, 2026

Universities overseeing the largest federally funded climate research centre in the US filed a lawsuit on Monday to block the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the lab.

The lawsuit against plans to dismantle the National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) alleges the Trump administration is carrying out a coordinated campaign targeting Colorado amid tensions between President Donald Trump and Governor Jared Polis.

The lawsuit was filed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), a nonprofit consortium of universities that operates the centre in Boulder, Colorado.

The centre is widely regarded as the country’s leading institute for weather modeling and climate science, which the Trump administration said in December it plans to dismantle.

“UCAR and NCAR are collateral damage,” the lawsuit said.

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The lawsuit, filed in a US district court in Colorado, alleged that multiple federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Commerce Department, and the Office of Management and Budget, targeted NCAR as part of a broader campaign of retaliation.

Three of the federal agencies named in the UCAR lawsuit did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the National Science Foundation said it does not comment on the ongoing litigation, NBC News reported.

The complaint said Trump’s disputes with Polis stem from concerns over Colorado’s mail-in voting system and the prosecution of a county clerk convicted of election equipment tampering in the 2020 vote.

It added that Trump urged Polis to release the clerk and ban mail-in voting.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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