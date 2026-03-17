Universities overseeing the largest federally funded climate research centre in the US filed a lawsuit on Monday to block the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the lab.

The lawsuit against plans to dismantle the National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) alleges the Trump administration is carrying out a coordinated campaign targeting Colorado amid tensions between President Donald Trump and Governor Jared Polis.

The lawsuit was filed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), a nonprofit consortium of universities that operates the centre in Boulder, Colorado.

The centre is widely regarded as the country’s leading institute for weather modeling and climate science, which the Trump administration said in December it plans to dismantle.

“UCAR and NCAR are collateral damage,” the lawsuit said.