WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel receives shipment of heavy US bombs amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
After a pause under former president Biden, the Trump administration resumed shipments of powerful 2,000-pound bombs, capable of ripping through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.
00:00
Israel receives shipment of heavy US bombs amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since the war began. / AP
February 16, 2025

Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after US President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of the munitions by the administration of predecessor Joe Biden, the defence ministry said.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.

The Biden administration declined to clear them for export to Israel out of concern about the impact on densely populated areas of Palestine's Gaza.

The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after October 7, 2023, but later held up one of the shipments. The hold was lifted by Trump last month.

RECOMMENDED

"The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Defence Minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday.

The shipment arrived after days of concern about whether a fragile ceasefire in Gaza agreed last month would hold, after both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the deal to halt fighting to allow the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails.

Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza began.


SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15