Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that doors of a new era are opening for his country and the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision is turning into reality.

"A new era is dawning for our country. Step by step, we are turning our vision of the Century of Türkiye into reality," Erdogan said on Sunday at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting in Ankara.

About the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, the president said: “We see that our messages, which reassure our friends and brothers while instilling fear in our adversaries and rivals, are reaching their target."

He said that Ankara is closely monitoring the PKK terror group’s disarmament process on the ground through the mechanism established by the National Intelligence Organisation and the Turkish Armed Forces.

"We are aware of whom and which power centers we are fighting against. Our counterparts are not the puppets themselves, but the puppeteers who operate them," Erdogan said.

“We are on the verge of completely freeing our nation from the shackles of terrorism that imposed upon it 47 years ago,” Erdogan said, adding: “We have already begun to see concrete signs of this.”