More than a quarter million tonnes of waste have piled up across Gaza City amid severe water shortages and sewage leaks, creating “environmental and health disasters” for thousands of Palestinians, municipal authorities have said.

Municipal spokesperson Asim al-Nabih warned on Monday in a recorded statement that the crisis continues to worsen due to widespread destruction from Israel’s two-year genocidal war and the lack of equipment and resources to provide essential services.

“Gaza City is facing several health and environmental disasters that endanger residents’ lives,” Nabih said, noting that the accumulation of more than 250,000 tons of waste across the city coincides with acute water scarcity.

He said the waste poses a “grave health and environmental catastrophe” and risks the spread of rodents and insects.

Municipal authorities are unable to resolve the crisis because Israel destroyed more than 85 percent of the city’s heavy and medium machinery, leaving no replacements available, Nabih added.

He also said Israeli forces are preventing municipal crews from reaching the main landfill in the border town of Juhor al-Dik, southeast of Gaza City, located east of what is known as the “yellow line.”

The “yellow line” is an imaginary line separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

The municipal spokesperson also said large amounts of untreated sewage leaking into streets across Gaza City are worsening the environmental and health situation.