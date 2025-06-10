WORLD
School attack in Austria leaves 10 people dead, several injured
Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school.
Austria-School Shootout / AFP
June 10, 2025

At least ten people has been dead, including the suspect, and several others injured in an attack on a school in the Austrian city of Graz, Reuters reported citing local news agency APA.

The perpetrator in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz is among the dead, Austrian police said on Tuesday in a post on X.

Austrian state media ORF said that several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said a shooting at a school in the city of Graz was a "national tragedy" in a statement on Tuesday and offered his condolences to the families who have lost their children.

"The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country," Stocker said. "There are no words for the pain and grief that we all - all of Austria - are feeling right now," he added.

Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.

Police in the Austrian city of Graz deployed in force to a school on Tuesday after receiving a call about a situation there, and say shots were heard.

Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said special forces were among those sent to the high school after a call at 10 am, and that authorities were working to get an overview of what had happened.

Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

