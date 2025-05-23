A US judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's move to bar foreign students from Harvard amid a worsening fight between the White House and the elite university, a court filing showed.

"The Trump administration is hereby enjoined from implementing... the revocation of Plaintiff's SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification," judge Allison Burroughs ordered on Friday.

Earlier, Harvard challenged the Trump administration’s decision, calling it unconstitutional retaliation for defying the White House’s political demands.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in its suit.

The school said it plans to file for a temporary restraining order to block the court from carrying out the move.

Harvard enrols almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most are graduate students and they come from more than 100 countries.