An Israeli air strike on a police vehicle in central Gaza killed eight officers on Sunday, hospital officials said, as violence continues to test a fragile ceasefire in the war-battered territory.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah said the bodies of eight victims were brought in after a police vehicle was struck in the nearby town of Zawaida.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths and said those killed were policemen, including the head of police in the central governorate, Colonel Iyad Abu Yousef.

Earlier Sunday, Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that another Israeli strike killed four people in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, also in central Gaza.

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Continued ceasefire violations by Israel

The latest attacks come despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10 between Israel and Hamas, with Israel frequently violating the truce.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the latest strike as “a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The developments unfolded as a Hamas delegation was holding talks in Cairo with international mediators.