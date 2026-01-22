A powerful winter storm has been forecast to slam a vast stretch of the United States this week, with more than 175 million people facing the risk of heavy snowfall, crippling ice, power outages and widespread travel disruption.

Forecasters say Winter Storm Fern is expected to stretch roughly 3,200 kilometres, engulfing areas from Texas and the Great Plains to the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states — well over half the length of the continental US.

The storm is forecast to peak on Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters warn that parts of the mid-Atlantic could see more than 30 centimetres of snow, with Virginia and Maryland expected to be among the hardest hit as Arctic air pushes south.

Weather services have also warned of extensive ice accumulation capable of damaging power lines and trees.

In New York City, forecasters say snowfall could reach up to 30 centimetres.

The city has already experienced its coldest temperatures of the winter, with the National Weather Service recording temperatures as low as minus nine degrees Celsius in Central Park, dropping further when wind chill is factored in.

Sub-zero temperatures spread