WORLD
2 min read
South Korea is set to elect new president on Tuesday
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-Myung is ahead of his main rival, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
South Korea is set to elect new president on Tuesday
According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote. / AP
June 2, 2025

South Koreans are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the country's next president for a five-year term in a crucial snap election as the rival candidates are vying to woo swing voters.

With an intense campaign period drawing to a close on Monday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is ahead of his main rival, ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo.

There are a total of six candidates on the ballot.

Both converged on the capital Seoul on Monday in their final push to shore up last-minute support, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The latest poll showed Lee, 61, a human rights lawyer-turned politician, in the lead with 49.2 percent, followed by Kim, 73, a former labor minister, with 36.8 percent.

Lee Jun-seok of the conservative New Reform Party is in third place with 10.3 percent.

The presidential election was triggered by the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abortive bid to invoke martial law last December.

RECOMMENDED

South Koreans living overseas have already cast their votes, while a two-day early voting period took place last week.

According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote.

Polling will open at 6 am local time (2100GMT June 2) and close at 8 pm (1100GMT June 3). Election day will be a holiday.

The winner will be known on Tuesday evening or in the early hours of Wednesday as counting will begin immediately.

RelatedTRT Global - South Koreans vote early in record numbers in poll triggered by Yoon's martial law

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal