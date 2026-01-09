Syria has renewed strikes on YPG terrorists holed up in Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood of northern Aleppo province after they defied a ceasefire that sought to halt days of fighting.

According to TRT World's Nizar Sadawi, the operation began early on Saturday after YPG terrorists refused to leave, even after the government opened a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the volatile area.

The Syrian Army has declared a curfew and designated the area a "closed military zone."

The army said the curfew took effect at 6:30 pm local time (15:30 GMT) on Friday and will remain in place "until further notice," according to SANA news agency.

The development comes as YPG-controlled areas continue to shrink in Aleppo, after government forces pushed the group out of the Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods, leaving its presence confined to Sheikh Maqsoud.

Humanitarian corridor