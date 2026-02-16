Heavy rain and strong winds have disrupted flights, trains and ferries, forcing the closure of roads across large parts of New Zealand's North Island, while snapping power links to tens of thousands.

Domestic media reported on Monday that a few flights had resumed operating by afternoon from the airport in Wellington, the capital, although cancellations were still widespread after airport authorities said most morning flights were disrupted.

Air New Zealand said it hoped to resume services when conditions ease later on Monday, after it paused operations at Wellington, Napier and Palmerston North airports.

Online images showed flooded semi-rural neighbourhoods, inundated homes, trees fallen on vehicles and collapsed sections of road after the waters receded.

The weather had been "absolutely terrifying", Marilyn Bulford, who lives in the rural town of Bunnythorpe, about 160 km (100 miles) north of Wellington, told the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

"I've never seen huge trees blowing around this much," she added. "It's so bad. I haven't seen anything like it."

The Wellington region accounted for more than half the 852 emergency calls received overnight, said Ken Cooper, assistant national commander of the emergency services.