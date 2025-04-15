Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a strong warning on Syria, vowing that Türkiye will stand firmly alongside the Syrian government against any efforts to undermine the country’s territorial integrity and long-term peace.

Addressing the press following a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and stability, calling for responsible behavior from all actors involved in the conflict.

“Whoever tries to block Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability,” Erdogan said, “will find Türkiye, together with the Syrian government, standing firmly in their way.”

Related TRT Global - Erdogan to al Sharaa: Türkiye supports Syria's stability and economic revival

Opposition to new dividing lines

Erdogan made clear that Ankara would oppose any attempt to fracture Syria’s unity under any guise.

Referring to past efforts by certain groups to create a so-called “terror corridor” along Türkiye’s southern border, he said: “Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided through a terror corridor, we will not permit its partition by any other means either.”

This was a pointed reference to the Israeli attacks on Syria and Türkiye’s longstanding opposition to the US-backed YPG/PKK terrorists operating in northern Syria, which is the extension of the PKK terrorist organisation.