Türkiye has extended its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives when gunmen carried out an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and many others were injured in a terrorist attack which targeted civilians in Pahalgam region in Jammu and Kashmir," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We condemn this heinous attack."

The ministry continued saying that "we extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."